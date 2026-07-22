Live Pro Wrestling “Cisco Slam 5” results: Vetter’s review of Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Erik ChaCha vs. Channing Thomas for the Live Pro Title, Ichiban vs. Richard Holliday for the Man of Steel Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Cisco Slam 5”

June 28, 2026, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at Cisco Brewers

Available via the Live Pro Wrestling YouTube Channel

This streamed Thursday on their YouTube channel (it is easiest to find by searching for promoter Teddy Goodz). This was an outdoor show, right along the beach. It was held in the middle of the day, and it was sunny out. There were food trucks in the background, and this was quite the festival atmosphere. Ugh, one of the ringside cameras was dirty. Maybe 200 people watched, but of course many more stop and watch for a few minutes. New Bedford is on the southern tip of Massachusetts, south of Boston, and is much closer to Providence, Rhode Island, than it is to Boston.

1. DJ Powers (w/Marshall McNeil) vs. Teddy Goodz. DJ is always the heel — he has such a punchable face! I thought Live Pro promoter Goodz was retired; cagematch.net shows he had one other match this year, in February. They locked up, and Goodz is visibly thicker and stronger. DJ rolled to the floor and hugged McNeil and stalled. Teddy hit some back-body drops at 3:00, and DJ rolled right back to the ground (which is sand). They got back into the ring, and DJ jumped on him and repeatedly punched Teddy. Powers hit some chops in the corner.

Teddy hit a spear into the corner. DJ hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit a knee lift to the stomach. McNeil reached into the ring and punched Goodz. Teddy fired up and hit a clothesline and repeated punches in the corner at 6:30, then a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall. McNeil distracted the ref. DJ accidentally hit McNeil! Teddy hit a stunner with a jackknife cover for the pin. A crowd-pleasing opener.

Teddy Goodz defeated DJ Powers at 7:43.

2. Liviyah vs. Kylie Alexa in an NWA showcase. These two are certainly familiar foes this year. Kylie wore an NWA title belt, and as usual, she’s the heel. According to cagematch.net, this is their ninth meeting just since September, and they are 2-2-1 in five singles matches. (And it appears I’ve seen and reviewed all of them!) A basic tie-up early on; Kylie is 5’2″ and gives up maybe four or five inches. Liviyah knocked her down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30, and she hit a bodyslam and some clotheslines in the corner.

Kylie knocked her down and stomped on Liv in a corner, and she hit her own chops. (The dirt on this ringside camera is driving me nuts!) They brawled to the ground at 5:00. Liv leaned Kylie against the guardrail and hit more chops. Kylie threw her into the ringpost at 7:30, and she re-entered the ring at 7:30. She jawed at the fans while Liv was down on the sand. Liv finally re-entered the ring, but Kylie hit a big boot to drop her.

Kylie hit a back suplex and a running kick to Liv’s face for a nearfall. Liv hit a German Suplex at 9:30, and they both went down. Liv hit a flying shoulder tackle and a clothesline in the corner, then a TKO Stunner for a nearfall. Kylie tied up both arms in a Rings of Saturn at 11:00. Kylie hit a running knee to the jaw for a believable nearfall. Liviyah hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Kylie got an inside cradle for the flash (and clean) pin! Good action.

Kylie Alexa defeated Liviyah at 12:36.

* They had to sweep some sand out of the ring. The drawbacks of doing a show on the beach!

3. Danny Miles vs. Bobby Orlando. Danny came out first, and he’s the heel. He attacked Bobby from behind as Orlando was removing his jacket, and we’re underway! Bobby hit some punches. He hit a springboard splash for a nearfall at 1:00. Miles hit a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Miles hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 3:00, and he jawed at the ref. He hit a senton and celebrated.

Orlando hit a running neckbreaker and was fired up. Bobby hit a clothesline in the corner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 4:30. Miles hit a gutbuster over his knees for a nearfall. Bobby got his stupid stuffed goat and hit Miles in the head with it. He then hit his Athena-style flying stunner for the pin. They kept that going; it felt much longer than it was.

Bobby Orlando defeated Danny Miles at 6:36.

4. Craig Costa, Trigga the OG, and ‘Big Swizzle’ Sweatboy vs. “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan and a mystery partner in a doors match. Costa is 49, but has a good physique. I admittedly have zero interest in anyone on that heel team. Waves & Curls came out second. “The Devil’s Reject” Brandon Webb, wearing face paint, came out to join them. All six brawled, and it spilled to the ground. Webb held back Sweatboy’s arms so kids in the front row could chop him.

Trigga brawled with Jaylen at ringside. In the ring, Trigga slammed Jaylen. Traevon hit a chokeslam on Trigga at 3:00. Webb hit a back suplex on Sweatboy. The heels worked over Webb. Costa hit some loud chops. Jaylen hit a crossbody block on two heels at 5:00. Waves & Curls hit a Team 3D on Trigga, and Webb hit a Lionsault on Trigga. Trigga missed an elbow drop, and he crashed onto a door that was lying in the ring. Jordan hit a spear on Costa through a door in the corner at 8:00. Webb hit a DVD on Trigga through a door, and the ref called for the bell

Brandon Webb and “Waves & Curls” Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan defeated Craig Costa, Trigga the OG, and ‘Big Swizzle’ Sweatboy in a doors match at 8:19.

5. “Shot Through The Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug vs. “The Breadwinners” Cash McGuiness and Patrick Wheatman for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. Again, the Breadwinners are scrawny kids, just out of their teens, and they are pretty unlikeable. They charged, but TJ and Doug flipped them to the ground. We got full intros. Wheatman is a pale white kid with red hair — get him out of the sun quickly! He opened against Doug, and they tied up in a test of strength. Doug hit a crossbody block.

TJ entered, and he twisted Patrick’s left arm. All four brawled. Doug and TJ hit stereo bodyslams and stereo falling punches to the mat at 4:30. Cashman hit a shotgun dropkick on Doug, sending him flying into a corner, and the scrawny kids took control and worked over Doug. Cash choked Doug as Patrick stomped on him. Cash hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 8:30, and he jawed with the ref.

TJ finally got the hot tag, and he hit a spear in the corner on Wheatman. Doug hit the Lariat of Love (rebound clothesline) for a believable nearfall. Cash hit a second-rope flying clothesline on TJ for a nearfall at 11:00. TJ hit his Silver Bullet spin kick to Cash’s head. The champs hit their team powerbomb to pin Cash. Good tag action.

“Shot Through The Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug defeated “The Breadwinners” Cash McGuiness and Patrick Wheatman to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:33.

6. Ichiban vs. Richard Holliday for the Man of Steel Title. This should be really good. Again, Holliday has certainly indicated he’s headed to NXT. He came out first and jawed at the crowd on his way to the ring. Ichiban carried his MoS belt, and he wore green gear and a green mask that I think are new. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on; Holliday has a big size advantage. Ichiban avoided “His Signature Move” (a low-blow uppercut). Richard hit some chops. Ichiban hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:00 and his “One!” punches in the corner.

Ichiban went for a 619, but Holliday blocked it. Holliday hit a hard clothesline and got a nearfall at 6:00. He repeatedly stomped on Ichiban in the corner and kept him grounded. Ichiban hit a Stundog Millionaire, then a handspring-back-elbow into the corner and a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 8:30. They suddenly were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri in the corner.

Holliday hit a second-rope 2008 twisting superplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Holliday set up for His Signature Move, but Ichiban got a sunset flip, then a huracanrana. He hit the Ichiban Kai (leaping Flatliner) for a believable nearfall! Ichiban hit the 619. Holliday pushed the ref into the middle of the ring and hit His Signature Move on Ichiban, then the 2008 swinging suplex for the pin! New champion! I did NOT see that coming, especially if Holliday is truly leaving the indy scene!

Richard Holliday defeated Ichiban to win the Man of Steel Title at 12:54.

7. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Erik ChaCha vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Live Pro Title. ChaCha is the only babyface. Channing wore his Hugh Hefner-style velvet maroon robe. The bell rang, and the heels immediately attacked Erik. Erik hit a dropkick on BRG, then a roundhouse kick to the chest for a nearfall. BRG hit a superkick for a nearfall at 1:30, and a top-rope flying axe handle, and he kept Erik grounded. Channing finally got back in and knocked Brett to the ground. He traded offense with Erik.

Channing hit a fisherman’s buster on Erik for a nearfall at 3:30, but Brett made the save. The heels argued, and Channing shoved BRG, so Brett shoved him back, and they traded forearm strikes. Erik hit a top-rope double missile dropkick, and he was fired up. He hit Yes Kicks on each opponent, going back and forth. The heels accidentally collided heads, then Channing fell head-first into BRG’s groin at 5:30. Brett leapt off the ropes, but ChaCha caught him with a stunner for a nearfall.

They hit a Tower of Doom spot; BRG was on bottom, and he tried pinfall attempts on each opponent. Erik hit a running knee to BRG’s jaw at 8:00, then he got a backslide on Channing. He hit a spin kick to Channing’s ear and was fired up. He nailed the running knee to Channing’s sternum for a nearfall, but Bakabella pulled Erik from the ring! ChaCha chased Bakabella on the ground. As ChaCha re-entered the ring, BRG grabbed him, got an inside cradle, and the flash pin! That was fun.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Erik ChaCha and Channing Thomas to retain the Live Pro Title at 8:58.

* ChaCha got Sidney in the ring, pulled off Sidney’s wig, and hit a flying knee. (Crowds everywhere love to see an embarrassed and bald Bakabella!)

Final Thoughts: Unsurprisingly, Ichiban-Holliday was really, really good. A surprise finish, as I don’t know when Holliday winds up dropping this belt if he really is WWE-bound. As I noted, Liviyah and Kylie have quickly become familiar foes, and their timing is really down. That was a close second-best. The Shot Through the Heart tag match was fun, and I’ll narrowly go with that for third, ahead of the main event.

No real complaints. I’ve never hidden that I love family-friendly shows, with lots of kids loudly cheering the babyfaces and booing the heels, and Live Pro shows do a great job in creating that family atmosphere. The six-man tag didn’t do much for me — only Waves & Curls interests me of those six — but it didn’t overstay its welcome, either. Check this out on YouTube, where it aired without any pesky commercials.