AEW Dynamite results (7/22): Barnett’s review of Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Title, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross vs. Julia Hart and Sky Blue in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Tag Titles

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By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 355)

Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle

Simulcast live July 22, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show flanked by Taz and Tony Schiavone. He ran down some highlights from the Redemption card, and announced the main event as Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay vs. The Don Callis Family. Ospreay and Omega appeared together backstage and Ospreay said they were undefeated when teaming together. They teased each other about reaching out during the match when they get tired. Moxley walked up and mockingly said there was no tension in the room, and then walked away. Omega said there wasn’t until he walked up.

In the arena, Darby Allin made his ring entrance for the opening match while video aired picture in picture of Brian Cage attempting to murder him last week. Renee Paquette appeared at ringside and gave some commentary about Darby being put into the hospital the last time he was in this arena. Kevin Knight then made his ring entrance. Knight paced around the ring, and Darby attacked him with a dive as he walked in front of the commentary table.

The action spilled into the crowd and then back into the ringside area. Darby set up Knight on the barricade near the timekeeper’s area, and then delivered a flying clothesline. Then the match started.

1. Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW TNT Championship: Knight gouged Darby’s eyes on the stage and then shoved him off. Darby landed nuts first on the guardrail, and then Knight delivered a springboard elbow that knocked him to the floor. Knight moved the ring steps and then delivered an uppercut to Allin. He then catapulted Darby face first into the bottom of the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Allin set up Darby on the top rope, which quickly became an avalanche Code Red. Darby followed up with a second one for a close near fall. Darby bled a bit from above his right eye. Darby wrenched on Knights arm by wrapping it in the turnbuckle hardware and then sent him to the floor…[c]

Knight landed a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a two count. There was a ref bump as the referee’s head hit the ropes. Knight went to ringside to grab the TNT Championship belt, but Darby ducked and delivered a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby teased using the Championship belt but dropped it. Knight used the belt himself to knock Darby crotch first onto the turnbuckle in the corner. He then hung him in a tree of woe and went coast to coast with a dropkick. Afterward, he landed a UFO Splash and got the win.

Kevin Knight defeated Darby Allin at 11:29

After the match, Knight celebrated his victory for a bit, but was quickly interrupted by Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada. Knight appeared annoyed by this. Protokada will face Brodido after the break…[c]

My Take: A solid opening match that had the only finish that made sense. At least we didn’t see Allin blow himself up with some ACME Rocket in the process.

The Don Callis Family stood in the ring as the show returned. Mark Davis aid the only way he has a match at Redemption is if Andrade can scrape himself off the pavement where he left him. Knight said he would become Jet 2 Belts at the PPV and bragged about surpassing Kyle Fletcher’s record for TNT Title defenses, and he did it without the Don Callis Family. Fletcher said he won’t need help from the Family either. He went as far as to say he would ask Tony Khan to ban people from ringside during his match at Redemption against Bandido, and wanted the rest of the family to leave for tonight’s tag match.

Brodido made their ring entrance for the next match.

2. Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher “Protokada” vs. Bandido and Brody King “Brodido”: Fletcher and Bandido started the match. Bandido took control in the early going, and made a tag to King. They isolated Fletcher and performed a series of double team power moves that ended with a big chop from King and a cover for a two count. King continued to chop away at Fletcher in the corner. Fletcher escaped Bandido and made a tag to Okada.

King and Okada traded punches and chops. Fletcher and Okada returned the favor with a double suplex to King and a double flapjack to Bandido…[c]

Fletcher and Okada remained in control over Bandido as the show returned. He made an acrobatic escape and tagged out to King, who used his fresh battery and power offense to land some heavy strikes to Fletcher and Okada. He delivered a Death Valley Driver to Fletcher on the apron. Okada showed some impressive power by lifting and delivering a backbreaker to King. Fletcher tagged in and landed a high speed kick in the corner.

He attempted a brainbuster, but got planted by King instead for a near fall. Bandido tagged back in and delivered a kick. Fletcher attempted a Powerbomb, but Bandido reversed into a pin for a near fall. He followed up with a pancake with air time for another near fall. King tagged in to land a running cannonball senton, and then Bandido hit a frog splash for a close near fall. Okada broke up the party with a dropkick, but then hit Fletcher accidentally with a Rainmaker.

King sent Okada to the floor and then splashed him on the outside. Bandido delivered a 21 Plex to Fletcher and got the win.

Brodido defeated Protokada at 13:29

After the match, Don Callis looked concerned about the misfire while Brodido celebrated in the ring. Okada gave a fake apology to Fletcher, who freaked out on him. Callis intervened and sent Okada to the back. The Callis family threatened to jump Brodido, but Andrade made his ring entrance to run them off. A preview for Jericho vs. Ciampa was shown for the Redemption PPV. It was voiced over by Painmaker Chris Jericho, and was 1000% corny.

Back in the arena, Mick Foley made his ring entrance. He will interview Willow Nightingale and Thekla up next…[c]

My Take: There is nobody happier about the Don Callis family imploding but me. I just hope the black hole it creates doesn’t suck in another dozen wrestlers before it’s all over. Painmaker Chris Jericho is his worst gimmick and it’s not even close.

Foley introduced Thekla, who walked out onto the stage with Skye Blue and Julia Hart. She introduced herself as the AEW Women’s Champion and Artist of Stardom Champion. Mick then brought out Willow Nightingale. Willow said hello to Mick and the people of Nashville. She also said it was nice to see Thekla face to face instead of getting stabbed in the back. Willow said she was one win away from accomplishing her dream of becoming the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Thekla said she knows Willow is made of rainbows and chirping birds, but she’s not buying any of her crap. She claimed Willow was poisoned inside and wears a mask every time she comes out to the ring. Thekla said she would beat the poison out of her and show how ugly she really is. Willow replied that Thekla was the fake one, but she thinks she acts all big because inside she feels so small. She then said that she only belt she cares about is the AEW Championship, and Thekla was just a shortcut to getting there.

Mick interjected and said he sees a lot of himself in Willow, because they both became Champions on TBS and took a beating while smiling through the pain. Thekla told Mick to shut up, and Willow said she was the one acting like a dumb bitch now. She then said she would put all of herself into making sure she came out on top at Redemption and accomplished her dream.

Thekla replied that when her Rainbows are cloudy, her dreams ruined, and her clouds have been pissed on, she should remember to keep smiling. Thekla then took a cheap shot at Willow. Mick tried to get between them, but Thekla smacked Willow again with a microphone. The action moved to the ring, where Willow surprised Thekla with a pounce. Thekla was forced to retreat.

A video aired to promote Maya World vs. Hikaru Shida for Redemption. Maya World and Willow will face Thekla and Hikaru Shida on Collision as well. In the arena, The Bang Bang Gang made their ring entrance. Jay White will be in the next match. They were followed by Clark Connors, who was by himself.

3. Jay White vs. Clark Connors: Early on Connors escaped to ringside and tried to avoid White altogether. This didn’t last long, as White managed to lure Connors back into the ring and take control of the match. He worked over the left arm of Connors and landed some chops. White continued the attack and Connors tried to escape to the outside to avoid further punishment. Connors used the referee positioning to create some space and then delivered a spear through the ropes onto the stage…[c]

My Take: Willow and Thekla delivered a fun interview. Thekla still has some work to do in regard to coming across like she’s trying way too hard, and Willow’s intensity still feels a little too soft, but taken overall I think the segment accomplished what it was going for.

Connors delivered a shoulder tackle on the apron and then sent White hard into the nearby barricade. He then sat White in a chair and took a run at him, but White moved and Connors collided with the chair. White sidestepped Connors again and delivered a gnarly looking dragon screw. White delivered some strikes and chops, followed by a DDT for a near fall.

After a bit of back and forth, White delivered an elbow strike and a Uranage for a near fall. White went for Blade Runner, but Connors escaped. White followed up with a body kick and a Saito suplex. Connors replied with a powerslam for a two count. He then lined up for a spear, but White turned that into an inverted arm triangle and got the tap out victory.

Jay White defeated Clark Connors at 12:54

After the match, Connors came to and attacked White, and got a Blade Runner for his trouble. David Finlay appeared from the crowd and attacked White with his shillelagh. Connors and Finlay bailed when the rest of the Bang Bang Gang showed back up.

Backstage, Adam Copeland and Christian started to give an interview but were jumped immediately by Pac and Claudio Castagnoli. They got thrown into some equipment crates and stacked up scaffolding. Pac said he couldn’t believe two old men so long in the tooth would think they could cake walk them, and said they would get what was coming to them at Redemption…[c]

My Take: A decent match from White and Connors, but it never seemed to reach high gear and the finish was a bit clunky. I have a hard time getting too excited about Pac and Claudio challenging for the Tag Titles, when better matches for Copeland and Christian are just around the corner.

Julia Hart and Skye Blue made their ring entrance. They wore the other two Artist of Stardom Trios Championship belts. They were followed by Divine Dominion. Blue and Hart attacked Bane and Kross with Kendo Sticks as they turned away from the ring during their entrance.

4. Lena Kross and Megan Bayne “Divine Dominion vs. Skye Blue and Julia Hart “Sisters of Sin” in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships: Chairs, tables, and Kendo Sticks got involved early on. There was some friendly fire early on between Blue and Hart. This allowed Kross to drop her face first on the top turnbuckle with a chair. A chair was then placed in front of the face of blue, at which point Bayne rocketed another chair directly at her head that looked rough…[c]

On the stage, Hart and Blue put Megan Bayne through a table with a double powerbomb. Hart and Blue then focused on Kross and delivered kicks and strikes. Bayne returned to the match and the chaos ramped up. Superkicks went back and forth between everybody and suddenly everybody was down. All four women grabbed their title belts, but nobody was able to connect with them. Hart and Blue delivered DDT’s. Blue set up Kross in the corner for a Code Blue, but Bayne grabbed her and put her through a table at ringside.

Hart applied a Black Widow submission on Bayne, but she reversed out into a Tombstone Piledriver. Kross and Bayne then delivered a double chokeslam on Hart and got the win.

Divine Dominion defeated Sisters of Sin at 12:42

After the match, the Champions celebrated their victory. Backstage, Juice Robinson challenged Clark Connors and David Finlay to a double chain tag match at Redemption. The main event is up next…[c]

My Take: The Women’s Tag match was fun and a lot more physical than I was able to convey in the report. It seems like The Birds will be after Divine Dominion at Wembley for All In.

Kenny Omega made his ring entrance when the show returned. He was followed by Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley. They were followed by the Callis Family, represented by Hechicero, Brian Cage, and Jake Doyle.

5. Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay vs. Hechicero, Jake Doyle, and Brian Cage: Ospreay and Hechicero started the match. They traded some holds and reversals. Moxley and Omega made some quick tags and worked over the left arm of Hechicero. Moxley refused to tag Omega and vice versa. Ospreay forced the issue and Omega reluctantly tagged Moxley, but pouted about it and rolled his eyes. The delay allowed Hechicero to break free and tag in Jake Doyle. Moxley sent him to the floor and performed a dive that sent Doyle hard into the announce table.

The Callis Family turned the corner and isolated Moxley for a bit. He recovered and sent Doyle into the corner and made a tag to Ospreay. Cage tagged and Ospreay got the better of him momentarily, but Doyle jumped in the ring to take out Ospreay with a body block. Doyle then dumped Moxley off the apron and landed a body block on Omega. The heels were in firm control heading into the break. Cage landed a double suplex on Omega and Ospreay…[c]

Ospreay broke free of Cage and was force to make a choice about who to tag. He chose Omega and Moxley dropped off the apron. Omega landed a forward roll slam and a moonsault on Brian Cage and covered for a two count. Hechicero tagged in and applied a series of submissions. Omega crawled towards Moxley, but couldn’t make it there. Moxley jumped into the ring and stomped on Hechicero. Moxley and Omega traded strikes with Doyle and Cage.

Ospreay flew into the ring to take out Hechicero, and then they all took turns landing rapid fire elbows in the corner. Moxley then landed a cutter. Ospreay dove onto Doyle at ringside, and Omega delivered a suplex to Cage with help from Moxley. Omega caught Moxley with a knee accidentally, and Ospreay went to check on Moxley. The heels triple teamed Omega with some knee and elbow strikes, but Ospreay broke it up at the last second.

They tried to set up Omega and Ospreay for a Double Doomsday Device, but Hechicero fell off the turnbuckle before Moxley could interrupt him as planned. Omega and Ospreay delivered a V-Trigger and Hidden Blade combo on Hechicero and got the win.

Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Will Ospreay defeated Hechicero, Jake Doyle, and Brian Cage at 14:20

After the match, all hell broke loose. Omega, Moxley, and Ospreay couldn’t get along and had shoving matches. The Young Bucks came down and brawled with Ospreay and Moxley. The Callis Family got involved again, but were turned away by Omega. He set up for a V-Trigger on Roppongi Vice, but Kevin Knight flew into frame and blasted Omega in the face with the TNT Championship Belt. Omega was bloodied and Kevin Knight held up both belts to close the show.

My Take: Not much of a match to close the show, but it served the purpose of ratcheting up the tension between Moxley, Ospreay, and Omega. Hopefully they can expand on that rapidly after Redemption. Kevin Knight’s belt shot was well executed, but that may be the high point of his week, as there is effectively zero chance of him winning the World Championship on Sunday. Here’s hoping they don’t overbook that match to oblivion with interference to try and add some mystery. Overall, this was a better show than last week, but I don’t think it did much to change your mind about whether or not you want to spend $50 on Redemption. I’ll have more to say in my Member’s Exclusive Audio Review later tonight.