WWE Evolve results (7/22): Vetter’s review of Nikkita Lyons vs. Laynie Luck for the WWE Evolve Women’s Title, Elijah Holyfield vs. Brooks Jensen, Dorian Van Dux vs. Sam Holloway

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

WWE Evolve (Episode 70)

Taped in Orlando. Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 22, 2026, on Tubi in the United States and YouTube.com internationally

Blake Howard and Rob Stone provided commentary; no Peter Rosenberg tonight. Tubi lists this as “Season 2, Episode 21.”

* As I noted last week, this appears to be the third episode from a new taping. One of the indications is that we have Rob Stone in the booth, plus some other personnel changes.

* Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs were meditating backstage and talked about Lyons’ title defense tonight. Sloane assured her she “has nothing to worry about.

1. Marcus Mathers and Cappuccino Jones (w/Sam Holloway) vs. Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov. Shido and Viktor are the security guards that foreman Timothy Thatcher fired. Mathers and Cap just fought each other at the GCW show on Sunday in Oklahoma. Cap wore his 1960s-themed gear, and as I noted, he’s been giving PWG Human Tornado vibes lately. Viktor wore his fluffy Russian hat. Shido is bald and covered with tattoos. Viktor opened against the smaller Mathers, and he threw Marcus to the mat. The four members of the Mog Squad watched from the VIP lounge at ringside. Mathers hit a springboard crossbody block and a mule kick at 1:00.

Blake said Shido is from Egypt. He tossed around Cap Jones. Cap hit a dropkick and some jab punches. The heels worked over Cap in their corner. Shido hit a release Bulldog Powerslam. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Mathers got a hot tag, and he hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to Viktor’s jaw, then a running Penalty Kick on the apron. He hit his springboard fadeaway stunner on Shido, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Mathers accidentally bumped into Cap, knocking him off the apron to the floor! Shido hit a German Suplex and pinned Mathers. Another instance of the ID babyfaces “not being on the same page.”

Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov defeated Marcus Mathers and Cappuccino Jones at 5:27.

* The Mog Squad were jawing, but it was unclear if they were yelling at the ID babyfaces or the security guards.

* In the women’s locker room, Laynie Luck talked about her title match later. Anya Rune “bestowed upon you the power of friendship.” Zena Sterling was in there; I don’t think she’s really a babyface, though.

2. Dorian Van Dux vs. Sam Holloway. Again, Sam is 6’8,” and he towers over Van Dux. Stone said a lot of NXT stars will be passing through Evolve. They locked up, and Sam shoved him back. Sam blocked an armdrag. DVD hit a jumping knee, then got the armdrag. Dorian tweaked his right knee or thigh. (He sold it as he got in the ring, too.) The ref checked on him and backed off Sam. Dorian hit some forearm strikes. Sam hit a double-underhook suplex at 2:00. Sam hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall.

They got up and traded open-hand slaps. Sam hit some stiff forearm strikes. He hit an impressive running dropkick at 3:30, and Stone was in awe. They traded blows in the corner. Dorian hit a top-rope superplex, and they were both down. Dorian was limping but hit a flying shoulder tackle, then a Thesz Press. He got Sam up and hit a Samoan Drop at 5:30. Rather than go for the cover, he went to the corner.

Rather than try a Shooting Star Press, he just hit a frog splash. Sam nailed his twisting uranage for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. They traded forearm strikes, and Sam hit a German Suplex. Dorian got up and hit a clothesline! Dorian hit a splash to the floor, and they were both down. They fought on the floor, with neither getting into the ring before the 10-count. While I don’t love a non-finish, I’m glad both were protected from taking a pin.

Sam Holloway vs. Dorian Van Dux went to a double count-out at 8:12.

* Backstage, Tate Wilder talked about his feud with Harley Riggins . He is coming back to Evolve next week to take down Riggins and end their feud, once and for all! [C]

* Harlem Lewis came to the ring with his new Evolve Title belt over his shoulder. He said he couldn’t have imagined two years ago that he was going to become an Evolve champion. He said he went to Japan for three months. He learned he had to be more dangerous and more violent. He’s worked hard for too long to let this belt slip away anytime soon. Good fiery babyface promo.

Former champion Aaron Rourke came to the ring. He said it’s hard to see that belt “on a different shoulder.” He congratulated Lewis on the win. Rourke said that Harlem is not unbeatable. He wants a rematch! Tristan Angels came out of the back. Tristan said these two “make me sick!” Rourke and Tristan argued, and Tristan said, “Zip it, sparkles!” Max Abrams joined them. Rourke slapped Tristan. Max and Harlem brawled. The heels bailed! I thought we were setting up a tag match… but then Harlem clotheslined Rourke!

* Kale Dixon and his still-unnamed female executive assistant had yet another photo shoot! (Why so many?) It’s Gal joined them! He took off his shirt, and he was wearing basically a Speedo. Gal suggested they do a swimsuit shoot together. Dixon and his valet were grossed out and left. Gal was bummed… he just wanted to be friends! [C]

3. Elijah Holyfield vs. Brooks Jensen. The bell rang, and Brooks bailed to the floor. Elijah followed. In the ring, Holyfield hit a shoulder tackle and a clothesline for a nearfall. Brooks hit an enzuigiri and a swinging sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 1:30. He hit a running neckbreaker. Brooks removed a turnbuckle pad. Elijah hit a spinebuster at 3:30. He hit some punches in the corner, then a flying shoulder tackle. They traded rollups. Brooks grabbed the ropes for added leverage and stole another pin!

Brooks Jensen defeated Elijah Holyfield at 4:03.

4. Nikkita Lyons (w/Sloane Jacobs) vs. Laynie Luck for the WWE Evolve Women’s Title. Lyons apparently is annoyed or upset with Sloane Jacobs. Gianna Capri was now in the VIP lounge. Lyons knocked Laynie down at the bell and hit some punches. [C]

As we returned from the break, Laynie was on the floor and jawing at Jacobs. It allowed Nikkita time to throw Laynie into the ring steps. In the ring, Nikkita hit a flying forearm in the corner, then she hit repeated butt-bumps in the corner. Blake listed several promotions where Laynie works in Chicago and St. Louis (that will never NOT be surreal to me to hear those promotions name-dropped on a WWE program.)

Laynie hit a slingshot double stomp to the chest for a nearfall at 3:00. Laynie set up for a DVD, but Nikkita escaped. Nikkita got a rollup with her hands on the ropes, but unlike the prior match, this ref saw it! Laynie went to the top rope, but Nikkita shook the rope, causing Laynie to crash to the mat. Lyons immediately hit a spin kick to the head for the pin. Shockingly short.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Laynie Luck to retain the WWE Evolve Title at 4:30.

* PJ Vasa ran into the ring and attacked Laynie. She hit a Samoan Drop. Gianni Capri hopped on the apron. Vasa grabbed a chair and hit Luck over her leg! Thea Hail, Skylar Raye and Wren Sinclair ran in to chase off the heels and save Laynie. Foreman Thatcher appeared for the first time this episode, and declared next week will feature an eight-woman tag match!

Final Thoughts: Holloway and Van Dux are both really talented, and I didn’t really want to see either lose, so I’m totally fine with the draw there. Of the four matches, that’s the one to check out. It’s frustrating to see the ultra-talented Mathers lose match after match in Evolve. I didn’t expect Laynie to win, but I thought her title match would be longer than that.

Along with the eight-woman tag, It’s Gal faces Kale Dixon next week. The episode clocked in at 52 minutes.