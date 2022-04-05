What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Three matches set for Monday’s show

April 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest

-Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

-Rey Mysterio vs. Veer Mahaan

Powell’s POV: Ripley and Morgan lost a non-title match to Banks and Naomi to somehow earn this title shot. Yes, really. Anyway, Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

