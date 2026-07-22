AEW Redemption lineup: The card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Redemption pay-per-view on Sunday at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

-Kenny Omega vs. TNT Champion Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship

-Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. ROH Champion Bandido for the AEW International Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Pac for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hikaru Shida vs. Maya World for the TBS Championship

-Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

-“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa in a No Holds Barred match

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Tony Khan announced an earlier start time, with the main card beginning at 6CT/7ET. I will be covering the show live as it airs, and Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).