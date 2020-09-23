Lance Archer announces he tested positive for COVID-19

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Lance Archer announced that he has tested positive COVID-19. Archer indicated that he believes he got the virus from a family friend. He added that he intends to return to AEW in two weeks.

Powell’s POV: This partially explains why they changed the six-man tag main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show was originally slated to feature Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, and Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks, but that match has been replaced by Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW Championship.

When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 23, 2020



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ring of Honor's PJ Black discussing the ROH Pure Title tournament beginning on ROH Wrestling TV this weekend, ROH's COVID-19 safety precautions, his run in WWE as Justin Gabriel with The Nexus, wrestling as The Bunny, and more...