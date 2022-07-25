AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen themed show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Rush for the Interim AEW World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen for the FTW Title

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

-Tony Nese and Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland in a handicap match

Powell's POV: The show carries the Fight For The Fallen theme. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center (Rampage will be taped the same night).