MLW Kings of Colosseum lineup: The card for tonight’s taping in Philadelphia

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Kings of Colosseum event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “5150” Rivara and Hernandez for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Myron Reed vs. KC Navarro vs. Arez in a three-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane faces “TBD Victim” in The Thrilla in Philla

-Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

-NZO vs. Lince Dorado

-ACH vs. Matt Cross

-Samoan Swat Team vs. Los Aztecas Uno Y Cinco

-Mini Abismo Negro vs. Microman

-Brittany Blake vs. Zoey Skye

-Gangrel vs. Budd Heavy

Powell’s POV: It’s always special when a wrestler gets to face a true legend. I’m so happy for Gangrel getting this dream match with the iconic Budd Heavy. Anyway, MLW is also advertising The Sandman, Blue Meanie, and Los Maximos. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be attending the event tonight so we should have a report available. That said, we take the more the merrier approach, so if you are going and want to help out with a report, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com