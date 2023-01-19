Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, R-Truth, Peggy Lee Leather, Tyler Breeze, Wardlow, Pat Patterson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show opens with new Knockouts Champion Mickie James following her win at Hard To Kill. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K. While the days my reviews run will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 55 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 54 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote each. I gave the show an B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Peggy Lee Leather (Peggy Lee) is 64.

-Ron “R-Truth” Killings is 51.

-Tyler Breeze (a/k/a Matthew Clement) is 35.

-Wardlow (Michael Wardlow) is 35.

-The late Pat Patterson (Pierre Clermont) was born on January 19, 1941. The creator of the Royal Rumble match concept died on December 2, 2020 at age 79 due to liver failure caused by a blood clot.