10/29 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE Survivor Series and AEW Full Gear, WWE TV ratings, MLW TV deal, NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite discussion, the death of Tracy Smothers

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Survivor Series and AEW Full Gear, WWE TV ratings, MLW TV deal, NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite discussion, the death of Tracy Smothers, and more (56:00)…

Click here for the October 29 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...