10/29 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WWE Survivor Series and AEW Full Gear, WWE TV ratings, MLW TV deal, NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite discussion, the death of Tracy Smothers

October 29, 2020

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE Survivor Series and AEW Full Gear, WWE TV ratings, MLW TV deal, NXT Halloween Havoc and AEW Dynamite discussion, the death of Tracy Smothers, and more (56:00)…

