WWE Speed – Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
🚨⏲ The time has come for a brand new #WWESpeed, exclusively on @X!@Axiom_WWE and @joaquinwilde_ battle it out in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! Who will advance in the race to challenge @AndradeElIdolo for his title? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vZrQUwkRng
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2024
Powell’s POV: Wilde won the match and will face the winner of the Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed quarterfinal match that will stream Friday at 11CT/12ET. The other side of the bracket has Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford and Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Adonis. The tournament winner will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship.
