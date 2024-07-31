What's happening...

WWE Speed – Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom

July 31, 2024

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Joaquin Wilde vs. Axiom in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Wilde won the match and will face the winner of the Pete Dunne vs. Julius Creed quarterfinal match that will stream Friday at 11CT/12ET. The other side of the bracket has Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford and Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Adonis. The tournament winner will challenge Andrade for WWE Speed Championship.

