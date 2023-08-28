AEW Rampage rating for All In week

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 348,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 416,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The August 26, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Collision numbers are typically released on Tuesday mornings.