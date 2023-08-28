WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk tribute edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.647 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from the 2.094 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Massive numbers for the tribute show. Smackdown finished with a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.55 rating. The August 26, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.990 million viewers and a 0.48 rating.