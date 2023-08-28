More on the CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage altercation at AEW All In

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Additional details are coming out regarding the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry that took place at Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that once Perry returned to the backstage area following his pre-show match, Punk asked Perry if they have a problem. Perry indicated that Punk started something online, and his on-camera comment about using “real glass” followed by “cry me a river” were his response.

Perry’s reference regarded multiple stories indicating that he wanted to use real glass for an angle and was told by Punk that they don’t do that on AEW Collision. Perry felt that the story was leaked by Punk or his camp, and his retaliatory line on the All In pre-show was not scripted or approved by management. Keller also reported that the belief amongst his sources is that “Perry will face more ramifications than Punk” due being seen as the initiator with his unscripted comments. Read more at PWTorch.com.

Powell’s POV: Simply put, Perry could have simply confronted Punk and discussed it backstage rather than taking the verbal receipt approach that he did. The idea of going into business for himself with an unapproved line that triggered the physicality between him and Punk backstage at the biggest event in AEW history seems foolish. Meanwhile, Punk being in a position of leadership could have handled this better by approaching Perry at a different time rather than doing it when he did, so there’s blame to go around.

Tony Khan confirmed the incident at the beginning of the All In media scrum and declined to say more while adding that the situation was under investigation. Khan is under no obligation to address this with the media, but this is yet another story that makes people question whether he’s going to take control of his locker room, even if it means hiring someone to serve as his bad cop. Shockingly, the comedy bit in which he acted like a tough boss during a recent MJF and Adam Cole skit just wasn’t enough to get the job done.