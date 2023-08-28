Additional details regarding the death of Bray Wyatt

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Windham Rotunda (p/k/a Bray Wyatt) told his girlfriend that he was going to take a nap last Thursday. The police report regarding Rotunda’s death states that she became concerned when his alarm went off an hour later without stopping, according to a TMZ story. When she found Rotunda, he was not breathing and turning blue, so she called 911 while her mother attempted CPR. Rotunda was pronounced dead once he arrived at the hospital.

The TMZ story confirms that Rotunda had COVID back in March and developed heart complications. He was hospitalized just a week before his death and had a follow-up appointment on the morning of his death. The TMZ story notes that he was advised to wear an external heart defibrillator, which he was not wearing at the time of his death. Read more at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: I assume the girlfriend mentioned in the report is JoJo Offerman, a former WWE ring announcer, who was engaged to Rotunda. They had two children together, and Rotunda also had two children from a previous marriage. Rotunda was just 36 years-old at the time of his death on Thursday.