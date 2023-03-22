03/22 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 250): PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn discusses his forthcoming Steve Austin book, WrestleMania 39 including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, the great AEW dream match debate, ROH on HonorClub

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com assistant editor Zack Heydorn discussing his forthcoming Steve Austin book, WrestleMania 39 including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, the great AEW dream match debate, ROH on HonorClub, and much more…

Pre-order Zack’s book “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin” here.

