NXT TV rating for the show featuring Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes vs. Pretty Deadly

March 22, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 550,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 590,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 29th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating. The March 22, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 628,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the show headlined by the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals. The MLW Underground show on Reelz failed to crack Tuesday’s top 150 cable ratings.

