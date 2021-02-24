“Young Rock” episode two viewership count down, strong performance in various demographics

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The second episode of “Young Rock” delivered 3.483 million viewers for NBC in Tuesday’s overnight ratings, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 5.034 million viewers who watched the initial airing of the premiere episode.

Powell’s POV: “Young Rock” finished third in its time slot in the battle with other broadcast networks. But “Young Rock” performed very well by winning the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-49 demographics, and winning the women 18-49 demo, and tying for first in the men 18-49 demo compared to all Tuesday night network programming.