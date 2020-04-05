WrestleMania 36 Night Two lineup: The advertised matches for the second night of WrestleMania

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WrestleMania 36 Night Two, which was taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and various locations.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

-Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Tamina in a Fatal Five-Way elimination match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley.

-Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler.

-Liv Morgan vs. Natalya (Kickoff Show).

Powell’s POV: WrestleMania will stream on WWE Network and is available on pay-per-view. DirecTV and FITE TV are listing the price as $34.95 and $34.99 respectively for each night, and FITE offered a two-night package for $59.99. That said, pricing varies depending on the cable or satellite provider.

Join me for live coverage of Night Two beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5CT/6ET and the main show at 6CT/7ET. Tonight's main card is also listed for three hours on the WWE Network schedule page.



