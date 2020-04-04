04/04 WWE WrestleMania 36 Night One audio review: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles in a Boneyard match, Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler for the Raw Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, and more (49:49)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 36 audio review.

