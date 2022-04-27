What's happening...

WWE stars involved in the promotion for a big boxing event

April 27, 2022

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have been named team leaders for Saturday’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match at Madison Square Garden. Belair will lead Team Serrano, which also includes Damian Priest, Queen Zelina, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Lynch will lead Team Taylor, along with Sheamus, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, and Shayna Baszler. Read the official announcement at DAZN.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that Belair and Lynch will attend Friday’s weigh-in event, and the fight winner will be presented with a custom Raw Women’s Championship belt. Obviously, it’s just a bit of cross promotion between WWE and DAZN, which is hosting the pay-per-view stream for the fight. While Belair and Lynch will attend the weigh-in event, they are both advertised for a WWE live event on Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida, so it does not appear as though they will actually attend the fight.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.