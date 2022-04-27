WWE stars involved in the promotion for a big boxing event

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE stars Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have been named team leaders for Saturday’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match at Madison Square Garden. Belair will lead Team Serrano, which also includes Damian Priest, Queen Zelina, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Lynch will lead Team Taylor, along with Sheamus, Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, and Shayna Baszler. Read the official announcement at DAZN.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that Belair and Lynch will attend Friday’s weigh-in event, and the fight winner will be presented with a custom Raw Women’s Championship belt. Obviously, it’s just a bit of cross promotion between WWE and DAZN, which is hosting the pay-per-view stream for the fight. While Belair and Lynch will attend the weigh-in event, they are both advertised for a WWE live event on Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida, so it does not appear as though they will actually attend the fight.