Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay (f/k/a The IIconics) are “indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action”

April 27, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay announced Wednesday that they are “indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.” The duo issued a joint statement (see below) in which they thanked Impact Wrestling and closed by saying that they “are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way.”

Powell’s POV: The statement was included in a press release issued by Impact Wrestling, which includes a quote from Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore. In other words, it seems as if everyone is parting on good terms. Here’s wishing Lee and McKay the best in whatever comes next.

