AEW Rampage rating: The Royal Rampage match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 306,000 viewers for TNT, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was up from the 284,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous show’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. Rampage aired opposite the opening ceremony for the Olympics, which reportedly drew 28.6 million viewers. One year earlier, the July 28, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 324,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating for a tag team battle royale.