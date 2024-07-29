AEW Dynamite preview: Big first-time match added to Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page

-CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in an eliminator match

-Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

-TBS and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone and Kamille appear

-Bryan Danielson’s in-person promo

-Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Mariah May

Powell’s POV: AEW added the Allin vs. Page match to the lineup today. I felt like this show needed a bigger match and this qualifies as far as I’m concerned. Dynamite will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).