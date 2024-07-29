WWE Raw results (7/29): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Finn Balor, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,627)

St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

Aired live July 29, 2024 on Syfy Network

[Hour One] Footage aired of Cleveland Browns Stadium, which hosts Saturday’s SummerSlam. Another shot aired of the Xcel Energy Center (home of the Minnesota Wild!)… Footage aired of the arrival of Gunther, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxine Dupri, and Chad Gable with Julius Creed and Brutus Creed…

Seth Rollins was introduced by ring announcer Samanta Irvin. Rollins made his entrance dressed in a wild referee shirt and shiny black pants with zebra print boots. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary from ringside. Cole noted that they saw Jesse Ventura earlier in the day.

Rollins played to the fans and played up being the referee at SummerSlam. Rollins said he was going to lay out rules for the CM Punk and Drew McIntyre match at SummerSlam. “Let’s bring out these two morons,” Rollins said.

CM Punk made his entrance and played to fans on both sides of the stage. Cole said there were over 13,000 in attendance in God’s Country (a/k/a St. Paul, Minnesota). Cole said Punk’s match with McIntyre will be Punk’s first singles match in WWE in over 10.5 years (apparently not counting his live event matches with Dominik Mysterio).

Drew McIntyre made his entrance wearing a leather jacket and a leather kilt.