WWE Smackdown on Fox rating: Gauntlet match for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.058 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was down compared to the 2.313 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.65 rating. The taped edition ran against the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, which reportedly drew 28.6 million viewers. One year earlier, the July 28, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.323 million viewers and a 0.61 rating.