CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Gold Rush night two featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Title, Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT Heritage Cup, and more (41:03)…

Click here for the June 27 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.