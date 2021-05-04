A&E’s Randy Savage documentary and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures viewership counts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sundays A&E biography on Roddy Piper produced 790,000 viewers, according to ShowbuzzDaily.com. The documentary finished seventh in Sunday’s cable ratings with a .31 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures scored 563,000 viewers for A&E and finished eleventh in the cable ratings with a .22 rating. The show featured Jerry Lawler searching for lost memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: The Steve Austin piece drew 1.062 million viewers with a .38 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s Roddy Piper biography drew 880,000 viewers with a 2.7 rating in the 18-49 demo. Meanwhile, the first week of WWE Most Wanted Treasures drew 766,000 viewers and a 2.9 rating, and last week’s episode scored 769,000 viewers with a .27 rating.