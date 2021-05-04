AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Serpentico vs. Pac.
-Lance Archer vs. Luther.
-Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Brick Aldridge and Aaron Frye.
-Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Terrence Hughes and Terrell Hughes.
-Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante.
-“Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.
-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Jake St. Patrick and Spencer Slade.
-The Bunny vs. Leila Grey.
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. David Ali and Vary Morales.
-Big Swole vs. Megan Bayne.
-Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela vs. Kit Sackett and Justin Law.
-Dante Martin vs. Danny Limelight.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.
