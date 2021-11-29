WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge returns.

-WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match.

-Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Damian Priest vs. Apollo Crews for the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: This will be Edge’s first appearance since Crown Jewel. Raw will be live from Elmont, New York at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.