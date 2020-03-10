AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on March 4 in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Peter Avalon and Kip Sabian.

-Jimmy Havoc defeated Severino Corrente.

-Hikaru Shida beat Abadon.

-Private Party over Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler.

Powell's POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr's reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings.



