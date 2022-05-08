5/7 Impact Wrestling Under Siege results: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the Impact World Championship, Eric Young and Deaner vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe for the Impact Tag Titles, Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship

CategoriesImpact PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Under Siege

Streamed May 7, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

Newport, Kentucky at Promowest Pavilion

Pre-Show: Heath and Rhino beat Raj Singh and Shera.

Pre-Show: Rich Swann beat Laredo Kid and Mike Bailey in a three-way match.

1. Gisele Shaw beat Madison Rayne.

2. Chris Sabin over Steve Maclin.

3. Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. Mia Yim saved Purrazzo from a post match attack.

4. Ace Austin beat Trey Miguel to retain the X Division Championship.

5. “Honor No More” Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Kenny King, and Vincent beat “Bullet Club” Jay White, Chris Bey, El Phantasmo, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

6. Tasha Steelz defeated Havok to retain the Knockouts Championship.

7. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defeated Eric Young and Deaner to win the Impact Tag Titles.

Moose delivered a promo and was attacked by the returning Sami Callihan

8. Josh Alexander defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the Impact World Championship