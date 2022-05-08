WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for the tonight’s premium live event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event that will be held tonight in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle in a six-man tag match

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

-Edge vs. AJ Styles with Damian Priest barred from ringside

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

-Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Powell's POV: Join me for my live review of WrestleMania Backlash starting with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET.