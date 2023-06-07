AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

-Jay White vs. Ricky Starks (with Juice Robinson and FTR banned from ringside)

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-AEW World Champion MJF speaks

-Jack Perry and Hook vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

-Tony Khan announces the main event of the June 17 AEW Collision premiere

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Colorado Springs, Colorado at Broadmoor World Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).