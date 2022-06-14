What's happening...

WWE Raw viewership and rating opposite the NBA Finals

June 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.695 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.872 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.52 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.812 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.740 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.534 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. Raw ran opposite an NBA Finals game that delivered a 3.99 rating with 13.025 million viewers for ABC. The June 14, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.743 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s Hell in a Cell go-home show.

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 14, 2022 @ 5:02 pm

    So, even with the opposition, it’s another episode that’s up from the 2021 equivalent.

    Reply
    • Jason Powell June 14, 2022 @ 5:10 pm

      Are we looking at the same numbers? The show was down a bit compared to the same week last year.

      Last night: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating
      Last year: 1.743 million viewers with a 0.49 rating

      Honestly, it doesn’t matter. The NBA Finals are always tough competition.

      Reply

