Paul Heyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Paul Heyman is the first announced member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. The news was unveiled in a story by Dan Gelston of APNews.com.
Powell’s POV: There ceremony will be held on April 5 after WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is obviously a fitting place for Heyman’s induction given that it was the home of ECW. Heyman is absolutely deserving of the recognition and I am really looking forward to what should be a truly memorable acceptance speech.
