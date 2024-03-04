Paul Heyman to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Heyman is the first announced member of the WWE Hall of Fame’s class of 2024. The news was unveiled in a story by Dan Gelston of APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: There ceremony will be held on April 5 after WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is obviously a fitting place for Heyman’s induction given that it was the home of ECW. Heyman is absolutely deserving of the recognition and I am really looking forward to what should be a truly memorable acceptance speech.