NXT TV results (4/29): Moore’s review of Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship, Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 29, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT and last week’s TNA Rebellion aired where Trick Williams is at odds with TNA Champion Joe Hendry…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap! TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance to the WWE Performance Center. Hendry recapped facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania recently as well as defending his TNA Championship two days ago against two men at Rebellion. Hendry then brought up how Trick Williams jumped him after the show. The crowd chanted Whoop Dat Trick and Hendry said he’ll definitely whoop dat trick. Hendry said Trick just crossed the line.

Hendry talked about Trick being a man of the people before, but Trick can’t stand that the people stopped talking about Trick and started talking about Joe Hendry. Hendry said the people started chanting “We Believe”. Hendry said that Trick blames everyone but himself for not being the NXT Champion. Joe said since Oba won’t give Trick a title shot, Trick decided to go after Joe Hendry in TNA. Joe said he’s an entertainer, but he also has an antagonistic side.

Joe said he won’t fall for the deception. Joe said he is saying Trick’s name and he needs to appear and get his ass out here. Instead, the DarkState Group made their entrance from the crowd. The four DarkState members overwhelmed and jumped Hendry in the ring. DarkState planted Hendry with a Pop Up Shield Bomb to end the segment…

“Earlier today” NXT GM Ava welcomed WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky back to NXT. Jordynne Grace showed up to volunteer to be Iyo’s tag partner against Giulia and Roxanne Perez…

The show cut to Lexis King polishing his throne and scepter. Ricky Saints was also shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Joe Hendry is working double time, working in NXT and TNA at the forefront. I was surprised he retained the title on Sunday as I thought that it would have been perfect to put the title on Frankie Kazarian to set up for a future title win for Mike Santana (Santana is someone I wouldn’t mind seeing cross over to NXT too). While Hendry is all over the place, it isn’t really clear what direction he’s going in? We needs something more from him other than just being the guy who’s happy to finally make it on WWE television.

A replay aired of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending their tag team championships last week. The show cut to Karmen Petrovic praising Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley about almost beating Liv and Raquel as well as not getting pinned at Rebellion when they went after the Knockouts Tag Titles. Tatum said that they deserve another shot because they weren’t pinned at Rebellion. Ashante the Adonis showed up and caught Karmen off guard, saying that he got her a title match against Sol Ruca on this week’s NXT…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship. King quickly jumped Saints right after the bell. Saints came back with a boot and Missile Dropkick. Saints gave King right hands while still having his pre-match vest on. Saints took down King with a clothesline elbow. Saints dominated heading into break.[c]

Both men took each other out with stereo crossbodies. King gained momentum after a back suplex. King hit Saints with a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. King got a nearfall after a gutbuster. Saints dodged Sweet Chin Music and hit King with a release Power Slam. King avoided a Tornado DDT and rolled up Saints for a nearfall. King caught Saints with a superkick. Saints countered King’s finish into a Tornado DDT. Saints hit King with Roshambo for the victory.

Ricky Saints defeated Lexis King via pinfall in 8:25 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

John’s thoughts: A decent credibility building win for Saints as they are taking a slow and steady approach to introducing Saints as a big deal in WWE. I personally can’t wait until he is in an actual serious program because we are only seeing the surface of what Saints can do as a pro wrestler. He’s a wonderful and believable talker and he needs a feud he can sink his teeth into to exhibit that.

The show cut to Shawn Spears giving advise to his students in a dark room. Spears talked about all three of them experiencing failure, but they should let their failures teach them. Saints said he understands that the women’s roster Izzi Dame is in is deep, but Izzi needs to stand out from the pack by ripping the spotlight away from someone else and putting it on herself. Spears said Jensen and Vance need to become more cohesive to face Hank and Tank. Spears said he’s here for all of them and all they need to do is rise up and seize control…

A replay aired of Stacks betraying Tony D’Angelo at NXT Stand and Deliver…[c]

Vic Joseph hyped up WWE World’s Collide on June 7th happening at the old LA Lakers home venue, the Kia Forum…

Tony D’Angelo made his entrance in a suit. There were random generic mafia goons standing on the ring apron. Tony D talked about how he didn’t expect anything like this, Stacks betraying him, to happen. He said Stacks was always passionate and he always gave Stacks the benefit of the doubt. Tony D said it was like this when Stacks was a kid where Stacks will always piss off people bigger than him, and Tony D always had Stack’s back. Tony D said he understands that Stacks wants to be a leader.

Tony D talked about Stacks always stepping in when he needed him, like when he was locked up and when he was injured. Tony D said he rewarded Stacks for that. Tony D said Stacks being impulsive also almost costs the family so Tony D had to step in to show him the right way to do business. Tony D said Stacks waited until Stand and Deliver to take that knife and stab Tony in the back. Tony said Stacks will pay for his sins. Tony D said the family is in disarray, Rizzo is hiding, Luca is Missing. Random men walked out.

Stacks appeared on the big screen from a random street. Stacks said he’s going to tell Tony what he needs to hear, he’s sick of taking Tony’s orders. Stacks said Tony has a code, but that allows people like DarkState to push them around. Stacks said he had to take the reigns and put Tony D in his place. He said Tony D is shook. Stacks said he and Luca are gone. Stacks said Tony D doesn’t know who he can trust. Stacks’s random security guards attacked Tony D. Tony D dumped them to ringside and told Stacks to get over here and handle business himself…

Sol Ruca and Zaria were shown walking in the hallways backstage…[c]

A replay aired of Noam Dar returning to NXT last week and winning back the NXT Heritage Cup Championship…

Noam Dar and Oro Mensah (now back from Evolve purgatory) were celebrating backstage. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson showed up to congratulate Noam for winning the title. Oro wanted a reunion. Lash got serious and said that Oro has been killing it in Evolve, while she and Jakara were killing it in the tag division.

Lash said Oro needs to do things on his own in Evolve while she and Jakara need to do things on their own two. Noam said if they have to all go their separate ways, then it’s what it has to be. All four of them wiggled their fingers together and went their separate ways. Noam sat down and told the Heritage Cup, “It’s just you and me again”…

John’s Thoughts: Dang! I liked Meta Four. Too bad we can’t get more of them as a group as I thought they had great chemistry together. Maybe this at least means that Lash and Jakara are finally getting called up, but why not call up Noam too? He’s great in the ring and we already saw him have main roster success when he started in WWE wooing the “beautiful Alicia Fooooooooox”. Poor Oro! Demoted to Evolve Developmental and they tried to frame that as a promotion.

Karmen Petrovic and Ashante the Adonis made their entrance. Sol Ruca and Zaria made their entrance to Sol’s theme…

2. Sol Ruca (w/Zaria) vs. Karmen Petrovic (w/Ashante the Adonis) for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Sol hit Karmen with an X Factor early on and then followed up with an Asai Triangle Moonsault. Sol missed the moonsault, but Zaria kept Sol from falling. Petrovic jumped over Sol’s sweep kick. Sol flipped over Karmen, but Karmen kicked Sol and hit her with ground and pound for a nearfall. Karmen hit Sol with a Shotgun Dropkick for a nearfall. Sol rallied back with right hands and flying strikes.

Sol hit Karmen with a Backpack Stunner and running PK. Karmen tripped Sol when Sol went for a Sol Snatcher. Sol reversed a pin for a two count. Sol blocked a Rolling Sobat and hit Karmen with the Sol Snatcher for the victory.

Sol Ruca defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 3:28 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Ashante the Adonis was trying to console Karmen Petrovic after her loss, but Karmen snapped on him and gave him a high Roundhouse to the head…

Trick Williams was shown walking backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Simple and effective win for Sol to kick off her title run. I do find it funny that they push Sol as a double champion, yet her, as well as all the male speed champions, never carry that belt to the ring. Maybe it’s non-existent like Ring of Honor? Looks like they’re finally moving back to the Ashante and Karmen romcom drama; but where is Nikkita Lyons and her booty cheeks to add some spice and drama to this story?

[Hour Two] Trick Williams made his entrance to favorable “whoop dat Trick” chants. Trick took a mic and called out Joe Hendry. He said Joe’s name and noted that for some reason Joe disappeared. Trick said Joe was lucky that DarkState got to him before Trick did. Trick talked about being out of character and crashing out last week. Trick said what made him feel better was going to LA to Rebellion to whoop Joe’s ass. Trick said he went to Joe’s show to turn it into the Trick show.

Trick said he went over to Hollywood and he is now a part of the big screen. Trick said he’s going to be on the All American show on the CW Network. Trick said while he’s Hollywood, Joe is Local Talent (Joe is the “Local Hero”!!!). Trick said he’s moving on to bigger and better things, Oba and the NXT Championship. He said he wants his title match. NXT GM Ava made her entrance. Ava said she had to kick Trick out of the arena for crashing out and destroying equipment.

Ava said Trick then went over to another promotion to attack their champion. Ava asked Trick what he was doing. Trick said people thought Trick was NXT, but Trick might be bigger than NXT. Trick said he was the biggest star in NXT and became the biggest star in TNA on Sunday. Ava said Trick is making big claims. Ava said if Trick wants a title shot he has to compete in a 25 man battle royal to get a title shot. Ava said the winner of that match will face Oba Femi for the title at Battleground…

Roxanne Perez was chatting with Giulia. Perez said she wasn’t the biggest fan of Giulia after she took the title from her. Giulia cut off Perez and said Perez was a great champion and that the both of them teaming up will be unstoppable…

NXT Tag Team Champions Hank and Tank made their entrance. Vic called them the “Belly Bandits” (now can we get them in a tag match against the Sticky Bandits from Home Alone?)…[c]

Vic hyped up next week’s NXT Number One Contenders Battle Royal match featuring NXT and Evolve wrestlers…

Kelly Kincaid interviewed NXT Champion Oba Femi about next week’s Battle Royal. Oba said Trick complaints sound like the cries of a child. He said if Trick can win, Oba will face him at Battleground. Oba said it doesn’t matter if he faces Trick many times, Oba will still walk out of Battleground the champion. The Undertaker showed up to tella Oba that this is Oba’s yard now. Taker introduced Oba to his LFG mentees and said they’re coming after Oba. Oba shook Taker’s hand and said he’s looking forward to the challenge…

Vic Joseph, Booker T, and Corey Graves checked in on commentary. Booker T started choking on his spit when trying to remember the names of Taker’s LFG students…

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura made their entrance…

3. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Inamura tackled Tank to the ground. Hank tagged in, leading to Hank and Tank swarming Inamura with alternating strikes. Inamura kicked out of Hank’s pin at two. Briggs tagged in and slammed Hank against the ropes. Hank and Josh traded power strikes. Briggs took down Hank with a flying crossbody. Hank hit Inamura with a power bomb for a nearfall. Tank tagged in. Tank tossed Hank into a Seated Senton on Inamura to give Tank a nearfall.

Inamura slowed down the action and took down Tank with a front shove. Inamura and Tank traded counters. Inamura took down Tank with a stiff chop. Inamura hit Tank with rapid Sumo Palm Strikes. Briggs tagged in and hit Tank with a Big Boot heading into break.[c]

Back from break, Hank hit Inamura with a flying clothesline. Tank was slammed on Inamura. Briggs dragged Hank to ringside and tossed him into the steel steps. Briggs gave Tank a chokeslam in the ring. Briggs hit Tank with a Clothesline. Inamura hit Tank with his powered up Frog Splash. Hank broke up Inamura’s pin when Briggs was already celebrating.

Inamura chopped Tank in the back. Hank’s feet clipped Briggs to knock him down. Tank took out Inamura with a forearm smash. Hank and Tank hit Briggs with a High Low Power Slam. Hank picked up the pinfall on Briggs for the win.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura via pinfall in 10:29 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Wren Sinclair, Tavion Heights, and Myles Borne were chatting about next week’s battle royal. Borne noted that the match will feature NXT, TNA, Evolve, and (maybe) LFG wrestlers. Tavion said Charlie Dempsey isn’t here because he’s pissed at Borne teaming with someone outside the group. Borne said he’s going to be in the Battle Royal no matter what Dempsey thinks. Heights asked Wren what was up with Dempsey. Wren said “Charles” is a complex man…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The theme tonight seems to be to give the newly crowned champions in NXT cred booster wins. Which isn’t bad for a TV show. Happy to see Hank and Tank, after the long tenure in developmental from the NIL program. After injuries. After being presented as comedy figures (which they still kinda are). After all that they have become one hell of a tag team that can work long matches against the best of them. Looks like we might at least get Inamura for one more week, as he was in the Battle Royal graphic for next week’s show. I still wouldn’t mind if WWE gives him a second look as he’s really impressed in NXT, notably at the end of his excursion where he finally got a chance to show what he can do.