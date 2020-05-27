WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for the Memorial Day weekend edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.044 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.040 million viewers. Today’s final number was up slightly from the previous episode’s 2.042 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the adults 18-34 and 18-49 demographics, as well as in the male 18-49 demographic. The show finished tied for first in the adults 25-54 and women 18-49 demographics.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

