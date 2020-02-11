WWE Super Showdown lineup: Five matches advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Super ShowDown, which will be held Thursday, February 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-AJ Styles vs. Rusev vs. R-Truth vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy

-Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a cage match.

Powell’s POV: If nothing else, these Saudi events are doing wonders for some trophy shop’s business. Anyway, the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match was announced on Monday’s Raw. The most notable aspect of the match is that Styles is advertised, so it appears that he’s making a quick recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered during the Royal Rumble match. WWE’s next pay-per-view events will be Elimination Chamber on March 8 in Philadelphia, and WrestleMania on April 4 in Tampa.



