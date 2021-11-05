Nia Jax comments on her WWE release, says she asked for additional time off for a “mental health break”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Nia Jax issued the following statement regarding her release from WWE via her Instagram Page.

“I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday’s reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I’ve been working through so much – more than I can share – and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself.

“Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn’t given any choices or options.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Powell’s POV: While WWE has not shared their side of the story, Jax’s comments makes the talent relations department look horrible. If a talent is on a mental health break and requests additional time away, how could they not at least communicate with her?