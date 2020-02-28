WWE Universal Championship match set for WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship was officially added to the WrestleMania 36 lineup on Friday. Reigns confronted Goldberg during the opening segment of Smackdown, and the broadcast team officially announced the match later in the broadcast.

Powell’s POV: So much for the men’s Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship, which was listed on the host venue website, though never advertised on WWE television. I would complain, but it’s not like there was much of a question as to whether Reigns would win that match and challenge for the title at WrestleMania.



