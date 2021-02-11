NXT Takeover Vengeance Day lineup: Three title matches and the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Classic tournaments

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover Vengeance Day event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship.

-Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida for the NXT North American Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the finals of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team tournament.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in the finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque will be promoting this event when he hosts a media call this afternoon. We will release the audio as a free podcast. Join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover Vengeance Day on Sunday night.