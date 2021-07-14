Michael Elgin arrested for violating a protective order filed by former fiancée

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) was arrested on June 29 in Belleville, Illinois for violating a protective order filed by his former fiancée. The order of protection was filed on May 21. Elgin’s former fiancée “Alex” told WrestlingNews.co that she left her home on April 21 because she was “being abused physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally.” Read more from the protective order and the police report at WrestlingNews.co.

Powell’s POV: Impact severed ties with Elgin in June 2020 following sexual assault allegations that were made as part of the Speaking Out movement. According to Cagematch.net, Elgin has worked only two independent matches since his departure from Impact.