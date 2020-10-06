UWN Prime Time Live lineup: The card for for tonight’s pay-per-view

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view.

-Zicky Dice and a mystery partner vs. The Pope and Watts

-Lacey Ryan vs. Vipress for the FSW Women’s Championship

-Bryan Idol vs. Levi Sharpiro

-Chris Dickinson vs. Max Caster

Powell’s POV: The 90-minute Prime Time Live pay-per-views are available on FITE.TV for $7.99 individually, and there’s also a four-show bundle available for $23.99. DirecTV sells individual shows for $11.99 per episode.



