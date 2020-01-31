ECW legends teaming up for club tour featuring stories and a Q&A session

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued to promote The Whole F’n Truth tour featuring ECW legends Justin Credible, Sandman, and Shane Douglas.

Waterbury, CT – Peter Polaco of The Whole F’N Truth Tour has announced that they will be making a stop, June 14, 2020, in Rochester, NY. The show will be held at the Comedy @ The Carlson (50 Carlson Road, Rochester, NY). “I’m very excited to stop in Rochester – they have a great wrestling community and I always enjoyed wrestling there.” said Polaco. “Stories from the Extreme” is a show like no other. The three wrestling icons – Justin Credible, The Sandman and The “Franchise” Shane Douglas, will all be on one stage, sharing their most personal and crazy stories. Polaco also stated “There will be a question and answer part of the show so fans really get a chance to interact.”

Peter Polaco, better know as Justin Credible of the ECW, began his professional wrestling career in the WWE (WWF) as Aldo Montoya “The Portuguese Man o War”. Polaco left the WWE in 1997 and signed with Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), He would work under the name Justin Credible and go on to become the ECW World Champion, two time Tag Team Champion and eight time Hardcore Champion.

James Fullington “The Sandman”started his wrestling career as Mr. Sandman in Tri-State Wrestling. In April of 1992, he would join Eastern Championship Wrestling that would later become Extreme Championship Wrestling. The Sandman holds the most

reigns as ECW World Champion with five in total. In 2007 he was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.

Troy Allan Martin, otherwise known as The “Franchise” Shane Douglas, is a wrestling icon. To this day, one of the most notable events in Pro Wrestling history, came in 1994 when Shane Douglas threw down the NWA title and proclaimed himself The ECW World Champion. He has held a combined total of twelve Championship Titles between his time in ECW, WWE (WWF) and WCW. In 2014 he was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame.

“Stories from the Extreme” will really draw the audience in, as each of these three men bring their own perspective and unique storytelling ability to the stage.

Tickets are now available at the Comedy @ The Carlson-www.carlsoncomedy.com

Follow on Twitter @TheWholeFNtruth

Powell’s POV: This should be a lot of fun. You never know what to expect from Sandman, and Credible and Douglas have been very forthcoming in interviews and on podcasts over the years. With similar pro wrestling ventures by Jim Ross, Mick Foley, and Conrad Thompson’s podcast partners doing well, hopefully this will do well for the three legends. With this being listed as a tour, obviously additional dates should be announced.



