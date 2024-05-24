AEW Rampage lineup: The card for today’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Rocky Romero

-Samoa Joe vs. Dom Kubrick

-Isiah Kassidy vs. Rush

-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay and Alex Windsor

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. Rampage is finally back to airing on a Friday, but the show will have an early start time of 5CT/6ET on TNT with the Double Or Nothing Countdown special airing afterward. The show was originally listed for 5:30CT/6:30ET and was still showing up at that time on DirecTV’s onscreen guide last night, so check your DVR settings. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.