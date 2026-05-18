MLW touts the debut of Stardom wrestlers at NYC and Philadelphia events

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce Stardom wrestler debuts at upcoming events.

Major League Wrestling today announced that Saya Kamitani and RINA of STARDOM will make their official MLW debuts this June as the newly announced MLW x STARDOM strategic alliance begins to take shape.

Kamitani and RINA will appear Thursday, June 11 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Tickets are available now at http://www.MLWNYC.com.

They will also appear in Philadelphia on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 at the 2300 Arena. Tickets are available now at http://www.MLW2300.com.

The announcement comes on the heels of MLW and STARDOM entering into a strategic alliance, bringing together two globally recognized organizations to create new opportunities for athletes, expand international reach, and deliver fresh matchups to fans worldwide. The alliance focuses on talent exchange and creative collaboration, allowing athletes from both promotions to compete on new stages and in front of new audiences.

For MLW, the arrival of Kamitani and RINA represents a major escalation in the league’s initiative to expand its women’s division. A division already featuring Shotzi, Scarlett, and new signees Lady Frost and ZAMAYA, among others.

Saya Kamitani, known as the Phenex Queen, arrives in MLW as one of STARDOM’s most dynamic and dangerous international stars. A former dancer who transitioned into professional wrestling, Kamitani debuted in 2019 and quickly emerged as one of STARDOM’s most spectacular athletes. With championship history, elite athleticism, and signature weapons including the Star Crusher, Frankensteiner, and Swan Dive Plancher, Kamitani brings a rare combination of elegance, explosiveness, and main-event presence.

But there is another side to Kamitani.

As a member of H.A.T.E., Kamitani ,enters MLW with a darker edge, a ruthless agenda, and the ability to shift the vibe the moment she enters the fight. After a historic World of Stardom title reign that, Kamitani now arrives in MLW looking to make an immediate impact on a new stage.

Then there is RINA.

A member of H.A.T.E. and STARDOM’s current Artist of Stardom Champion, RINA brings attitude, danger, and disruption to MLW. Known as the Pink Devil, RINA’s STARDOM profile highlights her bad-mouth bravado, agile wrestling, and signature arsenal including Pink Devil, Jackknife Hold, and Hydrangea.

Now the speculation begins.

What happens when two members of H.A.T.E. walk into MLW for the first time?

What happens when the Phenex Queen lands in New York City?

What happens when the current Artist of Stardom Champion steps into Philadelphia?

How will Shotzi, Scarlett, Lady Frost, ZAMAYA, and the rest of MLW’s growing women’s division respond?

This June, the landscape changes. STARDOM is coming to MLW. H.A.T.E. is coming with it. Saya Kamitani and RINA are coming to fight.

Tickets are available now at MLWNYC.com and MLW2300.com.