NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Sal Rinauro and Mims vs. Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx in an NWA Tag Title tournament semifinal match.

-Aron Stevens and Kratos face “The End” Parrow and Odinson in an NWA Tag Title tournament semifinal match.

-Tyrus vs. Jordan Clearwater for the NWA TV Title.

-Mickie James makes a major announcement for next week’s show.

-Kamille and Thom Latimer comment on Strictly Business.

-James Storm speaks.

-Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina promo segment.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.