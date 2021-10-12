NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.
-Sal Rinauro and Mims vs. Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx in an NWA Tag Title tournament semifinal match.
-Aron Stevens and Kratos face “The End” Parrow and Odinson in an NWA Tag Title tournament semifinal match.
-Tyrus vs. Jordan Clearwater for the NWA TV Title.
-Mickie James makes a major announcement for next week’s show.
-Kamille and Thom Latimer comment on Strictly Business.
-James Storm speaks.
-Kylie Rae, Chelsea Green, and Melina promo segment.
Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.
