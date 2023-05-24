NXT TV rating for the Battleground go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 578,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 564,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 14th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.14 rating. While the viewership was up slightly, NXT showed improvement in the key demo. The May 24, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 551,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.