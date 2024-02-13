WWE Raw preview: The card for the brand’s Elimination Chamber go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Championship

-The Miz, R-Truth, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh

-A last chance battle royal to qualify for the final spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, while the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania.

Raw will be held in Anaheim, California at Honda Center.